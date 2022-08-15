Javier (7-8) earned the win against Oakland on Sunday, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out six and walking three over six innings.

Javier was lights out in the contest, throwing 63 of 97 pitches for strikes across six frames and only allowing one hit. After reaching six or more innings four times in 16 starts prior to this month, Javier now has three such games in August alone. All three games, including Sunday's, have resulted in quality starts. The stellar outing improved Javier's ERA to 2.96, which he will take into his next appearance.