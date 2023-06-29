Javier did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk over four innings against the Cardinals. He struck out one.

After allowing four runs just once over his first 12 starts, Javier has now given up at least four in three of his last four appearances. During that stretch, he owns a 7.27 ERA and has more walks (nine) than strikeouts (six). Despite his recent struggles, Javier hasn't taken a loss since April 29 and continues to be bailed out by Houston's offense. As long as he's healthy, the right-hander should remain a prominent part of the Astros' rotation, and he'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a four-game set in Texas.