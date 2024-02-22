Javier told reporters Thursday that he lost 15 pounds over the offseason, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier believes the added weight last season contributed to his mechanical issues and inconsistency. His ERA went from 2.54 to 4.56 and strikeout rate from 33.2 percent to 23.1 percent year-over-year. Javier hopes that by trimming down over the winter he can better lock in his mechanics and get back to what made him a breakout performer in 2022.