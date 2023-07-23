Javier (7-2) allowed two runs on one hit and six walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Athletics.

Javier didn't give up a hit until the sixth inning. He put two on with two outs, but Phil Maton let three straight runners reach base and allowed two inherited runners to score, which was enough to leave Javier with the loss. It's been a rough stretch for Javier, who has given up 23 runs while walking 14 over his last 21.1 innings across five starts. The poor pitching has him up to a 4.32 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 94:33 K:BB through 102 innings overall. The right-hander is tentatively scheduled for a much tougher matchup at home versus Tampa Bay for his next start.