Javier will not make another start before the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier's next turn would be Saturday, but he'll be held back until the second half. The Astros have not revealed any sort of injury for Javier, but rather this seems more designed to give him some extended rest given his struggles lately. Javier has put up a 15.19 ERA with a 6:6 K:BB over 10.2 innings covering his last three starts.