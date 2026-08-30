Pecko (1-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday.

Pecko's start got off to a brutal beginning, as Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto tagged him for back-to-back solo shots on consecutive pitches. From there, Pecko settled in and got enough run support to come away with the win. He's now posted a 6.23 ERA and 9:9 K:BB through 13 innings over his first three starts in the majors. It's unclear if Pecko will stick around on the Astros' roster once Mike Burrows (elbow) returns from the injured list.