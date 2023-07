Valdez (calf) will start Friday in Oakland, Greg Rajan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Valdez had to exit his last outing with a cramp in his left calf, but he got through his normal between-starts bullpen session Wednesday with no issues. The left-hander has posted a 2.76 ERA in 18 starts this season and his 27.4 percent strikeout rate would be a career best.