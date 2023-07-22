Valdez (8-6) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Athletics.

Valdez suffered a cramp in his left calf in his last start, but it appears his exit this time was due to a high pitch count. He needed 96 pitches (59 strikes) to complete five frames, but he got enough run support to escape with the win. Valdez has allowed at least four runs in three of his last four starts -- a concerning trend, but not one that's negatively impacted his numbers too much. The southpaw still has a 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 133:30 K:BB through 122.1 innings over 19 starts. Valdez is projected for a tough home start versus the Rangers next week.