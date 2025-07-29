Valdez did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Nationals. He struck out 12.

The southpaw was in command Monday, matching his season high with 12 strikeouts. Valdez has looked like a true ace in 2025, backed by a 9.5 K/9 -- his highest strikeout rate since 2020. On the year, the 31-year-old holds a 2.62 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through 21 starts spanning 134 innings.