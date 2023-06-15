Valdez did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing a run on five hits and zero walks over seven innings against the Nationals. He struck out six.

Valdez was dominant again Wednesday but failed to earn the win after Washington tied the game with three runs in the ninth inning. Valdez has now allowed one run or fewer in four of his last five outings, lowering his ERA to 2.27 with a 1.03 WHIP and 95:20 K:BB through 14 starts (91 innings) this season. The left-hander will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next month against the Mets.