Valdez (12-10) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Valdez's rough stretch continued Sunday -- the southpaw's now 1-6 with a 6.41 ERA in his last eight outings. Overall, Valdez's ERA sits at 3.59 through 29 starts (180.1 innings) this season with a 1.22 WHIP and 173:62 K:BB. Valdez will look to right the ship his next time out, currently scheduled for next week at home against Seattle.