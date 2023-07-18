Astros manager Dusty Baker said in an interview on SportsTalk 790 in Houston on Tuesday that he's unsure whether Valdez (calf) will be ready for his next scheduled start Friday in Oakland.

Valdez had to exit his last start on Saturday versus the Angels due to a left calf cramp. The decision for the left-hander to take the ball on Friday likely will be determined based on whether he can get through his normal between-starts bullpen session with no issues. Valdez tied a career high with 13 strikeouts against the Angels before the injury.