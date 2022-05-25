Valdez (4-2) got the win Tuesday after he tossed seven innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits while striking out four versus the Guardians.

Valdez gave up a solo home run to Jose Ramirez in the first inning before later surrendering one run in both the sixth and seventh frames. The outing was his sixth consecutive quality start and third outing in a row where he tossed at least seven innings. The 28-year-old also avoided walking a batter for the first time in 2022. Outside of one poor outing versus the Angels on April 19 where he allowed six runs in 4.1 innings, Valdez has been dominant this season, giving up three or fewer runs in eight starts. He owns a 2.83 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 43 strikeouts over 54 frames this year.