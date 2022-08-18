Valdez (12-4) earned the win over the White Sox on Wednesday, completing seven innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Valdez was tagged for a pair of runs in the fourth inning, but he was otherwise able to keep Chicago off the scoreboard. The left-hander didn't have his best stuff -- he walked three batters and allowed at least one baserunner in six of his seven frames -- yet he succeeded by keeping the ball on the ground, inducing three double plays. Valdez ended up with his 20th straight quality start, tying the franchise record set by Mike Scott in 1986, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Valdez isn't the flashiest starting pitcher in fantasy, but he's undoubtedly among the most consistent.