Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Valdez won't be available to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has already been appointed to the American League roster as a replacement for Valdez, who recently overcame a sprained ankle to start in Saturday's 3-2 win. Though Valdez didn't suffer any setbacks with the ankle while covering six innings in the outing, Baker said that the Astros won't take any chances with the left-hander coming off the injury. Since he's skipping out on the Midsummer Classic, Valdez could be ready to start the Astros' first game out of the All-Star break Friday in Anaheim versus the Angels.
