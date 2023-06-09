Valdez (6-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Valdez had his worst start in almost a month, as he had allowed just one run across his previous three appearances. However, the southpaw still has quality numbers for the season, posting a 1.06 WHIP and 89 strikeouts, which ranks seventh in the league. The veteran is tentatively slated to face the Nationals at home in his next appearance.