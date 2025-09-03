Valdez (12-8) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Yankees.

Aside from his seven shutout inning versus the Rockies last week, Valdez has been struggling mightily since the start of August. He's now allowed 27 runs (25 earned) over his last 35.1 innings. Tuesday's outing also saw him give up multiple home runs for the first time since July 5 versus the Dodgers. Valdez is now at a 3.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 166:57 K:BB through 169.1 innings across 27 starts. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is projected to be at Toronto next week.