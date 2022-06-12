Valdez (6-3) took the loss Saturday versus the Marlins, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

The Marlins were able to take advantage of some sloppy defense in the second inning to piece together a three-run rally. Only one of the four runs on Valdez's line came directly off a hit -- a groundout, a fielder's choice and a walk accounted for the others. With this loss, the southpaw saw the end of his five-start winning streak. He has a 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 61:28 K:BB through 75 innings in 12 starts this year. Valdez is projected for a home start versus the White Sox next week.