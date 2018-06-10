Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Rondon could see more save opportunities moving forward, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports. "Moving forward, we'll see where it is. I think Kenny (Giles) is going to get more opportunities. Rondon might get a few opportunities. I just wanted to get the outs and have the guys that have pitched a touch better in the game," Hinch said.

Chasing saves out of the Astros bullpen is risky considering Hinch's penchant for mixing and matching relievers in save situations, but Rondon's performance of late is worth noting. Rondon picked up his second save of the season Saturday by firing a scoreless ninth inning against the Rangers. His ERA is down to 1.57 and he hasn't given up a run since May 13. Rondon won't see every save opportunity moving forward, but Giles' continued struggles should allow him to see a few chances. In deeper leagues, Rondon may be worth a speculative add and he'll be useful for ratios regardless of whether he gets save opportunities.