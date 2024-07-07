Brown (6-6) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing seven runs on 12 hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Brown entered Saturday on an impressive run of eight consecutive quality starts, but the Twins jumped him early for seven runs over the first three innings. He battled to finish with three scoreless frames but ultimately endured his worst outing since allowing six earned runs against Cleveland on April 30. The 25-year-old owns a 4.48 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 100:36 K:BB over 92.1 innings this season and will try to rebound against the Rangers next week.