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Astros' Hunter Brown: Fans eight in quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Brown didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander had a shutout going through five frames but Brown faded in the sixth, with a two-run homer by Jesus Sanchez tying the game. Brown exited after 93 pitches (54 strikes) having to settle for his fifth quality start of the season. He'll take a 3.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 63:32 K:BB through 58.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.

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