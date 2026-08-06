Astros' Hunter Brown: Fans eight in quality start

Brown didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander had a shutout going through five frames but Brown faded in the sixth, with a two-run homer by Jesus Sanchez tying the game. Brown exited after 93 pitches (54 strikes) having to settle for his fifth quality start of the season. He'll take a 3.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 63:32 K:BB through 58.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.