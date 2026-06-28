Astros' Hunter Brown: Fans four in quality start

Brown took a no-decision Sunday against the Tigers, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.

A fielding error by Raynel Delgado in the fifth inning allowed an unearned run to come across for Detroit, but Brown still logged his second quality start of the year. The 27-year-old right-hander put forth his longest outing since coming off the injured list due to a shoulder strain in mid-June, also throwing a season-high 103 pitches Sunday. Brown has given up multiple runs just one time this year, holding a 1.78 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB across his first 25.1 innings.