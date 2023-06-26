Brown allowed one run on three hits and two walks over six innings in Sunday's win over the Dodgers. He struck out seven but did not factor in the decision.

Brown served up a solo homer to Mookie Betts in the first inning but settled in to produce five straight scoreless frames after. Brown has been shaky recently, posting a 4.60 ERA through 29.1 innings over his last five starts. He's sporting a 3.62 ERA with a solid 97:30 K:BB across 87 frames for the season. Brown's next outing is currently lined up to be on the road against the Rangers.