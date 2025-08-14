Brown (10-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on six hits and three walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

It was another strong performance from the All-Star right-hander, who pitched at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in his fourth consecutive start. While the four punchouts tied for his second-lowest total of the year, Brown is now up to 10 outings of at least six frames while surrendering one run or zero in 2025. Brown will take an excellent 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 164:43 K:BB over 143 frames into his next scheduled appearance in Detroit against the first-place Tigers.