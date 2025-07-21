Brown didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across four innings.

Brown didn't pitch into the fifth inning for the first time this season, continuing his recent stretch of poor play. In his last three starts, Brown has allowed 13 runs with an 18:7 K:BB across 15 innings. He had allowed 21 runs in his first 104 innings of the season. Overall, he has a 2.57 ERA and a 144:36 K:BB. He'll look to get back on track during his next start, which is slated to come against the Athletics.