Astros' Hunter Brown: Lasts three innings vs. Blue Jays

Brown did not factor into the decision Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings.

The right-hander threw 54 of his 85 pitches for strikes but struggled to consistently find the zone, issuing two walks and plunking two batters. His lone run allowed came via Kazuma Okamoto, who led off the second inning with a solo homer. Despite lasting only three innings, Brown did not appear to be working under any workload limitations, as his pitch count suggests Houston is willing to let him work through trouble. Through two starts since returning, he has allowed just two runs across 8.2 innings while posting an 11:5 K:BB. Brown is scheduled to make his next start on the road against Detroit.