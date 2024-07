Brown (7-6) picked up the win in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Rangers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander rebounded from a rough outing in Minnesota on July 6 to deliver his 10th quality start of the year. Brown has lasted at least six innings in 10 straight trips to the mound, posting a 2.36 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 64:17 K:BB through 61 innings over that stretch as he puts his shaky first month of the campaign further behind him.