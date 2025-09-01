Brown (10-7) took the loss Sunday against the Angels, allowing one run on three hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out five.

Brown notched a fourth straight quality start - a streak that includes a six-run (two earned) outing against the Rockies in Houston - but the Astros offense failed to scrape across a run, leaving him with the loss. Brown has been excellent lately, boasting a 1.71 ERA and a 38:13 K:BB in 42.2 innings across his last seven starts. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Rangers in his next start.