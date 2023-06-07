Brown (5-3) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over six innings as the Astros fell 5-1 to the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Long balls by George Springer and Daulton Varsho accounted for all the damage off Brown, and the rookie right-hander had little margin for error on a night when Kevin Gausman was dominant for Toronto. The quality start was Brown's third in his last four starts and sixth of the season, and he'll take a 3.69 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 79:23 K:BB through 68.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Nationals.