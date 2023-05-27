Brown (5-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Friday.

The 10 strikeouts were a season high for Brown, who also completed seven innings for the fourth time in 10 starts. The one downside was that he allowed his fourth home run in as many outings. Brown trimmed his ERA to 3.12 with a 1.20 WHIP and 66:18 K:BB through 57.2 innings. He's lined up for a home start versus the Twins next week.