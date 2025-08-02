Brown did not factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Brown opened with six scoreless innings before giving up a run in the seventh, throwing 65 of 97 pitches for strikes while logging his first quality start since July 2. It was a much-needed performance for the 26-year-old, who had allowed 14 earned runs over his previous four outings and hadn't completed five frames in any of his past three. He'll take a 2.47 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 155:39 K:BB across 131 innings into a road matchup with the Marlins next week.