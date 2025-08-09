Brown did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Brown cruised through five scoreless innings before allowing four baserunners and two runs in the sixth, exiting in a 2-2 tie after 89 pitches. The right-hander has surrendered just seven earned runs over four outings since the All-Star break, but he's logged only one quality start during a six-game winless streak. Even so, he still ranks in the top 10 among qualified starters in ERA (2.51), WHIP (0.98) and strikeouts (160) across 136.1 innings. Brown will try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with the Red Sox next week.