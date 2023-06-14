Brown (6-3) earned the win Tuesday over the Nationals, scattering four hits over seven shutout innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Brown posted his fourth start this season of seven innings pitched and zero runs allowed. The only extra-base hit given up was a double by CJ Abrams, as Brown continues to make a strong case for A.L. Rookie of the Year. The 24-year-old was showing great command with his knuckle curve, as he recorded four whiffs and struck out three hitters. Brown now sits at a 3.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 83:26 K:BB over 75.1 innings. He'll look to cap off a strong week with a start against the Reds over the weekend.