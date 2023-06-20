Brown (6-4) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

Brown got an extra day of rest between starts, but that didn't seem to be to his advantage as he surrendered a season-high six runs. Most of the damage against the right-hander came in the third inning, when New York pounded him for five runs on five hits, including two homers. Brown had recorded two straight quality starts -- including a scoreless seven-inning outing -- coming into the contest, so Monday's rough appearance may end up being just a blip on the radar. He still owns a respectable 3.78 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 14 starts on the season.