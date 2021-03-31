Odorizzi (conditioning) is unlikely to make his season and Astros debut until at least April 13 against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Since he didn't sign his two-year, $17 million deal with the Astros until two weeks into spring training, Odorizzi is still playing catchup with his throwing progression and won't be included in the Astros' Opening Day rotation. Odorizzi was able to build up to three innings and 54 pitches in his final Grapefruit League outing Monday against Washington, but the Astros want him to complete two more live outings before activating him. He's tentatively scheduled to face hitters in simulated games Saturday and on April 8, making April 13 his earliest possible debut date if the Astros keep him on a normal four-day rest schedule.