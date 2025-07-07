The Astros sent Garcia (elbow) to the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Garcia has finally been cleared to pitch in games following numerous starts and stops after he underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2023. The right-hander is likely to require most, if not all, of his allotted 30 days to get stretched out for a starting role during his rehab assignment. His performance during his time in the minors will likely determine whether Garcia reclaims a spot in the Houston rotation once he's activated from the 60-day injured list.