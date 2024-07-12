Garcia (elbow) played catch Thursday after originally being scheduled for a bullpen session, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Garcia struggled in his rehab appearance July 4, primarily due to issues with his location. Manager Joe Espada framed the downgraded activity as a precaution, though the team has also not announced when Garcia will make his next rehab start.
