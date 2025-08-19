Garcia (elbow) will make a rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander threw 77 pitches over 4.2 frames during his seventh rehab outing last week, and he'll take the mound again Tuesday for what could be the final appearance of his rehab assignment. Garcia hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023 due to Tommy John surgery and some recovery setbacks.