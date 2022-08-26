Garcia (11-8) earned the win over Minnesota on Thursday, tossing five innings and allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Garcia fell behind early when he served up a first-inning home run to Jorge Polanco, but the Astros responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame and never again trailed. Garcia wasn't dominant, but he hung on to complete five innings and register his third straight victory. This outing was typical of how's he pitched during the modest win streak, as he's posted an unsavory 5.63 ERA and 1.69 over the three-game stretch. Nonetheless, he's finding a way to get things done, and he already has as many victories (11) through 23 appearances this season as he had in 30 outings in 2021.