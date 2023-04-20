Garcia (1-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out nine.

This performance was a welcome sight for fantasy managers after Garcia gave up multiple runs in each of his first three outings. The right-hander used his cutter effectively, as Toronto whiffed 19 times out of 51 swings when he threw that pitch. The 26-year-old is tentatively slated to face Tampa Bay in his next start as he looks to string together quality games.