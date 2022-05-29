Garcia allowed a run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Garcia hadn't completed six innings in any of his last three starts, so this was an encouraging bounce-back outing after a couple of losses. The Astros' offense didn't supply enough off to earn him a win, as the 25-year-old gave up a game-tying RBI single to Ty France in the sixth inning. It's been a solid year overall for Garcia, who owns a 3.14 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB in 48.2 innings across nine starts. He'll carry a 3-3 record into a road start in Kansas City next weekend.