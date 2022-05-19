Garcia (3-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against Boston.

Garcia was harmed by his defense, which committed two errors behind him. However, he also didn't have his best stuff as he surrendered three extra-base hits -- including a home run to Xander Bogaerts -- across his four frames. Garcia had been excellent prior to this outing, as he had allowed only three earned runs across 18 frames while tallying a 23:5 K:BB in three starts. He still owns a strong 3.35 ERA for the campaign, though he has now given up three earned runs or more in three of his seven appearances.