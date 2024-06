Garcia (elbow) has been sent to the Astros' Florida Complex League affiliate to begin a rehab assignment.

It will be the first game action for Garcia since he underwent Tommy John surgery last May. The 27-year-old will need most, if not all, of his 30-day rehab window, but he could prove to be a nice boost to the Astros' rotation after the All-Star break. Garcia holds a career 3.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 364:112 K:BB across 352 innings.