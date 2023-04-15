Garcia (0-2) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Rangers.

The Rangers got to Garcia early with Nathaniel Lowe knocking an RBI double in the first inning followed by Adolis Garcia's two-run shot in the third. Lowe knocked in two more runs during the fifth frame. Garcia has now allowed at leas three runs in each of his three starts to begin the year, resulting in an unsightly 7.71 ERA across 14 innings. He forced 12 whiffs Friday, including seven with his cutter. Garcia is lined up for a home start against Toronto next week.