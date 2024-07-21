Garcia (elbow) threw 15 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia's threw 15 pitches as part of his first mound work since July 4. While Saturday's session was the first step toward resuming his rehab assignment, Garcia will likely have to complete additional bullpens before being shipped out. The 27-year-old is 14 months into his recovery from Tommy John surgery.