Garcia (elbow) threw another live batting practice session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Garcia has now faced hitters on three occasions as he continues to ramp back up since being shut down late in the spring when he experienced inflammation in his surgically repaired right elbow. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2023, Garcia was able to make a pair of rehab starts in 2024, but he's more than two years removed from his last appearance with the Astros. Once he's cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Garcia will likely need most of the 30-day window to build up his pitch count and hone his command before the Astros deem him a viable option for the rotation.