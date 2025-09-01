Garcia (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Angels, allowing three runs on three hits and no walks over six innings with six strikeouts.

The Houston right-hander looked sharp in his return from Tommy John surgery in May 2023, tossing 79 total pitches. Garcia averaged 91.4 mph on his fastball, down 1.3 mph from his mark in 2023, but that is to be expected as the 28-year-old works his way back into game action. All three runs Garcia conceded scored on long balls in the fourth, with Zach Neto hitting a solo shot and Jo Adell cracking a two-run homer. Garcia currently lines up to make his next start at Texas this weekend.