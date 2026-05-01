Lambert (1-2) took the loss in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

It was a decent effort overall from Lambert, who held Baltimore scoreless for three frames before giving up a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Since sliding into the Astros rotation, Lambert has posted a solid 3.52 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in three starts (15.1 innings). The right-hander is currently scheduled for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers in his next outing.