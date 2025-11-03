The Astros signed Lambert to a minor-league contract Monday, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Lambert spent the 2025 campaign pitching for the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball, collecting a 3.98 ERA and 111:54 K:BB over 124.1 innings. The 28-year-old has posted a 6.98 ERA over 74 appearances (38 starts) at the big-league level for the Rockies and will likely begin the 2026 season as rotation depth at Triple-A Sugar Land.