Lambert (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Cardinals, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with eight strikeouts across five innings.

Lambert had his contract selected from Triple-A Sugar Land earlier in the day Friday and made his first major-league start in nearly two full calendar years. He spent the 2025 season playing in Japan before signing with Houston this past winter. Lambert had the Cardinals off balance with his changeup in particular and averaged 95.2 mph with his four-seamer. The right-hander showed enough to earn another start with pitching-depleted Houston. Lambert is lined up to face the Guardians in Cleveland next week.